Aherne C., Moran A. P., Lonsdale C.: The effect of minness training on athletes’ flow: An initial investigation. Sport Psychologist, 25, 177–189

Dietrich, A.: Neurocognitive Mechanisms Underlying the Experience of Flow. In: Consciousness and Cognition 13, S. 746–761, 2004

Sheldon, K. M., Prentice, M. Halusic, M.: The Experiential Incompatibility of Mindfulness and Flow Absorption. In: Social Psychological and Personality Science 6, S. 276-283, 2015