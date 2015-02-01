"Burnout ist wie Pornografie – ich bin nicht sicher, ob ich es definieren kann, aber wenn ich es sehe, weiß ich, was es ist", brachte scherzhaft Richard Bolles, US-amerikanischer Geistlicher und Autor von Ratgeberbüchern für das Berufsleben, seine Wahrnehmung auf den Punkt. Tatsächlich ist Burnout in aller Munde; jeder hat eine gewisse Vorstellung davon, was sich hinter dem Begriff verbirgt. Doch vieles, was wir darüber zu wissen glauben, gehört ins Reich der Mythen. Welche Annahmen zum Thema Burnout sind wirklich fundiert – und wo handelt es sich um Irrtümer?

1. Burnout ist ein Phänomen unserer Zeit

Ein weltbekannter Architekt sieht plötzlich keinen Sinn mehr in seiner künstlerischen Arbeit und den Freuden seines Lebens. Er beschließt, seine Karriere an den Nagel zu hängen und Europa den Rücken zu kehren, um in einem Leprakrankenhaus in Afrika zu arbeiten. Dort blüht er regelrecht auf. Davon handelt, kurz gesagt, der Roman "A Burnt-Out Case" des britischen Schriftstellers Graham Greene (1904-1991). Das Buch stammt aus dem Jahr 1960.

Burnout wird heute als Epidemie wahrgenommen, doch das Phänomen ist längst nicht so jung, wie man glauben mag …