Li, C. L. et al.: Somatosensory Neuron Types Identified by High-coverage Single-cell RNA-Sequencing and Functional Heterogeneity. In: Cell Research 26, S. 83–102, 2016

Nemoto, O. et al.: The First Trial of CIM331, a Humanized Anti­human Interleukin-31 Receptor A Antibody, in Healthy Volunteers and Patients with Atopic Dermatitis to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of a Single Dose in a Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study. In: British Journal of Dermatolo­­­­gy 174, S. 296–304, 2016

Usoskin, D. et al.: Unbiased Classification of Sensory Neuron Types by Large-scale Single-cell RNA Sequencing. In: Nature Neuroscience 18, S. 145–153, 2015