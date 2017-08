Aaronson, S.: The 8000th Busy Beaver Number Eludes ZF Set Theory: New paper by Adam Yedidia and me. In: www.scottaaronson.com/blog/?m=201605, Mai 2016

Calude, C. S., Calude, E.: Evaluating the Complexity of Mathematical Problems. Part 1: Complex Systems 18, S. 267–285, 2009; Part 2: Complex Systems 18, S. 387–401, 2010

Marxen, H.: List of the Known Busy Beaver values, 2016

Michel, P.: The Busy Beaver Competition: A Historical Survey, 2009

Soler-Toscano, F. et al.: Calculating Kolmogorov Complexity from the Output Frequency Distributions of Small Turing Machines. In: PLoS One 8, e96223, 2014

Yedidia, A., Aaronson, S.: A Relatively Small Turing Machine Whose Behavior Is Independent of Set Theory, 2016