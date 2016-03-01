Rund 70 Prozent der Deutschen kauen Kaugummi. Das ergab eine Studie des Marktforschungsinstituts mafo.de von 2016. Die meisten bevorzugen die klebrige Masse mit Minzgeschmack; auf den Plätzen 2 und 3 liegen fruchtige und zimtige Noten. Die Popularität des Kaugummis ist ungebrochen. Und es erfreut sich nicht erst so großer Beliebtheit, seit es Mitte des 19. Jahrhunderts zum ersten Mal als Massenprodukt in den USA auf den Markt kam. Archäologische Funde deuten vielmehr darauf hin, dass schon die Steinzeitmenschen vor rund 5000 Jahren auf Birkenharz herumkauten, womöglich um Zahnfleischbeschwerden zu lindern. Das älteste Kaugummi, auf das Wissenschaftler bislang gestoßen sind, ist sogar rund 9000 Jahre alt.

Inzwischen werden dem Kaugummikauen eine ganze Reihe von gesundheitsfördernden Effekten zugeschrieben. So soll es etwa bei Sodbrennen helfen oder wenn wir im Flugzeug Druck auf den Ohren verspüren. Spezielle Kaugummis erleichtern angeblich die Zahnpflege und unterstützen Raucher bei der Nikotinentwöhnung. Weiter soll das Kauen die Konzentration und Leis­tungsfähigkeit steigern und sogar Stress lindern. Vor allem an letztere Botschaft scheinen offenbar viele Fans bereitwillig zu glauben. Das zeigt etwa eine Befragung im Auftrag des US-Kaugummiproduzenten Wrigley, der zufolge 56 Prozent der regelmäßigen Konsumenten und 42 Prozent der unregelmäßigen angeblich aus genau diesem Grund kauen.