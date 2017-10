Carlson, L. E. et al.: Mindfulness-Based Cancer Recovery and Supportive-Expressive Therapy Maintain Telomere Length Relative to Controls in Distressed Breast Cancer Survivors. In: Cancer 121, S. 476-484, 2015

Carlson, L. E. et al.: Randomized-Controlled Trial of Mindfulness-Based Cancer Recovery versus Supportive Expressive Group Therapy among Distressed Breast Cancer Survivors (MINDSET): Long-Term Follow-up Results. In: Psycho-Oncology 25, S. 750-759, 2016

Lengacher, C. A. et al.: Influence of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) on Telomerase Activity in Women with Breast Cancer (BC). In: Biological Research for Nursing 16, S. 438-447, 2014

Zeidan, F. et al.: Mindfulness Meditation-Based Pain Relief Employs Different Neural Mechanisms than Placebo and Sham Mindfulness Meditation-Induced Analgesia. In: Journal of Neuroscience 35, S. 15307-15325, 2015