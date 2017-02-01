Ob Spirale, Dreimonatsspritzen, Pflaster oder Zäpfchen – rund 200 Millionen Frauen weltweit setzen heutzu­tage bei der Empfängnisverhütung auf die Hilfe von Hormonen, wie aus Schätzungen der Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO hervorgeht. Das mit Abstand am weitesten verbreitete hormonelle Verhütungsmittel ist die Antibabypille: Seitdem die erste "Pille" 1960 auf den Markt kam, greift in Industrieländern nahezu jede Frau irgendwann einmal im Lauf ihres Lebens auf sie zurück.

Ärzte verschreiben sie mittlerweile nicht mehr nur zur Empfängnisverhütung; auch bei Hautproblemen, Menstruationsbeschwerden und zyklusbedingten Stimmungsschwankungen soll sie Abhilfe schaffen. Etwa die Hälfte aller Frauen setzt die Antibabypille jedoch bereits nach kurzer Zeit wieder ab, weil sie ihrerseits Symptome wie Haut- und Stimmungsverschlechterungen als Nebenwirkungen hervorrufen kann.

Diese schädlichen Effekte sind in den vergangenen Jahren wieder stärker in den Fokus der öffentlichen Aufmerksamkeit gerückt. So berichteten im Frühjahr 2016 tausende Frauen auf Twitter unter dem Hashtag "#MyPillStory" über ihre Erfahrungen mit der Verhütungsmethode. In einem Großteil der Tweets klagten die Anwenderinnen vor allem über Probleme wie Müdigkeit, Depression und sexuelle Lustlosigkeit, die sie selbst mit der Pille in Verbindung brachten …