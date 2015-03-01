"Ignorabimus"%nbsp;- "Wir werden es nie wissen". Mit dieser einfachen Feststellung schließt Emil du Bois-Reymond seine Rede%nbsp;- ein Ausspruch, der noch Folgen haben wird. Wir schreiben den 14. August 1872. Der Berliner Physiologe spricht vor der 45. Versammlung deutscher Naturforscher und Ärzte über die Grenzen der naturwissenschaftli­chen Erkenntnis, etwa wenn es darum geht, wie Hirnvorgänge und subjektives Erleben zusammenhängen. Seine Äußerungen haben Gewicht. Der 53-jährige Mediziner ist Rektor der Universität Berlin, Ständiger Sekretär der Preußischen Akademie der Wissenschaften und ein ebenso gefragter wie wortgewandter Redner. Seine gesamte wissenschaftliche Arbeit zielt darauf ab, eine physikalische Erklärung für die elektrochemische Signalübertragung im Nervensystem zu entwickeln. Und nun sagt ausgerechnet er "Wir werden es nie ­wissen"?

Wie das Bewusstsein entsteht, so argumentiert du Bois-Reymond, könne nie vollständig aus den materiellen Gegebenheiten heraus verstanden werden. Dabei appelliert er an die Intuition seiner Zuhörerschaft: Subjektive Erlebnisse wie das Fühlen eines Schmerzes, die Wahrnehmung eines bestimmten Geruchs oder unser Ich-Empfinden könnten unmöglich nur durch physikalische Vorgänge im Gehirn entstehen. Daher stoße man bei Fragen nach Bewusstsein und Subjektivität an eine prinzipielle Grenze wissenschaftlicher Erkenntnis. …