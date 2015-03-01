Quellen

Baars, B. J.: A Cognitive Theory of Consciousness. Cambridge University Press, Cambridge 1988

Crick, F., Koch, C.: Towards a Neurobiological Theory of Consciousness. In: Seminars in the Neurosciences 2, S. 263-275, 1990

Du Bois-Reymond, E. H.: Über die Grenzen des Naturerkennens. Von Veit & Co., Leipzig 1872

Engel, A. K., Singer, W.: Temporal Binding and the Neural Correlates of Sensory Awareness. In: Trends in Cognitive Sciences 5, S. 16-25, 2001

Engel, A. K. et al.: Intrinsic Coupling Modes: Multiscale Interactions in Ongoing Brain Activity. In: Neuron 80, S. 867-886, 2013

Fries, P. et al.: Synchronization of Oscillatory Responses in Visual Cortex Correlates with Perception in Interocular Rivalry. In: PNAS 94, S. 12699-12704, 1997

Gazzaniga, M. S. et al.: Observations on Visual Perception after Disconnexion of the Cerebral Hemispheres in Man. In: Brain 88, S. 221-236, 1965

Gray, C. M. et al.: Oscillatory Responses in Cat Visual Cortex Exhibit Inter-Columnar Synchronization which Reflects Global Stimulus Properties. In: Nature 338, S. 334-337, 1989

Helfrich, R. F. et al.: Selective Modulation of Interhemispheric Functional Connectivity by HD-tACS Shapes Perception. In: PloS Biology 12, e1002031, 2014

Hipp, J. F. et al.: Oscillatory Synchronization in Large-Scale Cortical Networks Predicts Perception. In: Neuron 69, S. 387-396, 2011

Kreiman, G. et al.: Imagery Neurons in the Human Brain. In: Nature 408, S. 357-361, 2000

Libet, B. et al.: Readiness-Potentials Preceding Unrestricted 'Spontaneous' vs. Pre-planned Voluntary Acts. In: Electroencephalography and Clinical Neurophysiology 54, S. 322-335, 1982

Massimini, M. et al.: Breakdown of Cortical Effective Connectivity during Sleep. In: Science 309, S. 2228-2232, 2005

O'Regan, J. K., Noë, A.: A Sensorimotor Account of Vision and Visual Consciousness. In: Behavioral and Brain Sciences 24, S. 939-973, 2001

Raichle, M. E. et al.: A Default Mode of Brain Function. In: PNAS 98, S. 676-682, 2001

Siegel, M. et al: Neuronal Synchronization Along the Dorsal Visual Pathway Reflects the Focus of Spatial Attention. In: Neuron 60, S. 709-719, 2008

Strüber, D. et al.: Antiphasic 40 Hz Oscillatory Current Stimulation Affects Bistable Motion Perception. In: Brain Topography 27, S. 158-171, 2014

Supp, G. et al.: Cortical Hypersynchrony Predicts Breakdown of Sensory Processing during Loss of Consciousness. In: Current Biology 21, S. 1988-1993, 2011

Tiitinen, H. et al.: Selective Attention Enhances the Auditory 40-Hz Transient Response in Humans. In: Nature 364, S. 59-60, 1993

Tononi, G.: An Information Integration Theory of Consciousness. In: BMC Neuroscience 5, 42, 2001

Weiskrantz, L. et al.: Visual Capacity in the Hemianopic Field Following a Restricted Occipital Ablation. In: Brain 97, S. 709-728, 1974