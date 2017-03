Bakker, A.B.: Flow among music teachers and their students: The crossover of peak experiences. In: Journal of Vocational Behavior 66, S. 26-44, 2005

Csikszentmihalyi, M.: Beyond boredom and anxiety: Experiencing flow in work and play. Jossey-Bass San Francisco, 1975

Darzy K., Merke D., Arlt W., Ross R.: Modified-release hydrocortisone to provide circadian cortisol profiles. In: Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism 94, S. 1548-1554, 2009

Demerouti, E.: Job characteristics, Flow and Performance: The moderating role of conscientiousness. In: Journal of Occupational Health Psychology 11, S. 266-280, 2009

Demerouti, E., Bakker, A.B., Sonnentag, S. & Fullagar, C.: Work-related flow and energy at work and at home: a study on the role of daily recovery. In: Journal of Organizational Behavior 33, S. 276-295, 2012

Engeser, S. & Rheinberg, F.: Flow, performance and moderators of challenge-skill balance. In: Motivation and Emotion, 32, 158-172

Fullagar, C. J., & Kelloway, E. K.: Flow at work: An experience sampling approach. In: Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology 82, S. 595-615, 2009

Kok, B. E., & Fredrickson, B. L.: Upward spirals of the heart: Autonomic flexibility, as indexed by vagal tone, reciprocally and prospectively predicts positive emotions and social connectedness. In: Biological Psychology 85, S. 432-436, 2010

Moneta, G. B.: The flow experience across cultures. In: Journal of Happiness Studies 5, S. 115–121, 2004

Peifer, C. et al.: Cortisol effects on flow-experience. In: Psychopharmacology 232(6), S. 1165-1173, 2015

Schüler, J., & Brunner, S.: The rewarding effect of flow experience on performance in a marathon race. In: Psychology of Sport and Exercise, 10(1), 168-174, 2009