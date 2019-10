Medizin: Alzheimer erkennen per Bluttest?

Nabers A. et al.: Aß and tau structure-based biomarkers for a blood- and CSF-based two-step recruitment strategy to identify patients with dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s & Dementia 11, 2019

Nakamura, A. et al.: High performance plasma amyloid-ß-biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease. Nature 554, 2018

Rowe, C. C. et al.: Predicting Alzheimer disease with ß-Amyloid imaging: results from the Australian imaging, biomarkers, and lifestyle study of ageing. Annals of Neurology 74, 2013