Autismus-Spektrum-Störung: Die Theorie der »intensiven Welt«

Favre, M. R. et al.: Predictable enriched environment prevents development of hyper-emotionality in the VPA rat model of autism. Frontiers in Neuroscience 9, 2015

Hadjikhani, N. et al.: Look me in the eyes: Constraining gaze in the eye-region provokes abnormally high subcortical activation in autism. Scientific Reports 7, 2017

Markram, H. et al.: The intense world syndrome – an alternative hypothesis for autism. Frontiers in Neuroscience 1, 2007