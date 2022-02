Autoimmunkrankheiten: Risikofaktor: Weiblich

Aaltonen, J. et al.: An autoimmune disease, APECED, caused by mutations in a novel gene featuring two PHD-type zinc-finger domains. Nature Genetics 17, 1997

Dragin N. et al.: Estrogen-mediated downregulation of AIRE influences sexual dimorphism in autoimmune diseases. Journal of Clinical Investigation 126, 2016

Johnson, B. M. et al.: Gut microbiota differently contributes to intestinal immune phenotype and systemic autoimmune progression in female and male lupus-prone mice. Journal of Autoimmunity 108, 2020

Markle, J. G. M. et al.: Sex differences in the gut microbiome drive hormone-dependent regulation of autoimmunity. Science 339, 2013

Natri, H. et al.: The pregnancy pickle: evolved immune compensation due to pregnancy underlies sex differences in human diseases. Trends in Genetics 35, 2019

Pyfrom, S. et al.: The dynamic epigenetic regulation of the inactive X chromosome in healthy human B cells is dysregulated in lupus patients. PNAS 118, 2021

Syrett, C. M. et al.: Altered X-chromosome inactivation in T cells may promote sex-biased autoimmune diseases. JCI Insight 4, 2019