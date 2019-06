Gentherapie: Bessere Verpackung für DNA-Pakete

Gao, G. et al.: Clades of adeno-associated viruses are widely disseminated in human tissues. Journal of Virology 78, 2004

Pan, B. et al.: Gene therapy restores auditory and vestibular function in a mouse model of Usher syndrome type 1c. Nature Biotechnology 35, 2017

Zinn, E. et al.: In silico reconstruction of the viral evolutionary lineage yields a potent gene therapy vector. Cell Reports 12, 2015