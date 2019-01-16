 Direkt zum Inhalt
Ökologie: Mikroorganismen im Boden setzen mehr CO₂ frei

Landökosysteme geben immer mehr Kohlendioxid aus den Böden ab. Das liegt an einer zunehmenden Stoffwechselaktivität von Mikroben. Langfristig könnte dieser Effekt den Klimawandel verschärfen.
Kiona Ogle
Schnitt durch Erdboden
Weltweit steigen die Kohlendioxidkonzentrationen in der Atmosphäre sowie die Boden- und Lufttempera­turen. Parallel dazu wächst auch die Stoffwechselaktivität terrestrischer Organismen: Via Fotosynthese nehmen Landpflanzen vermehrt CO2 auf; andererseits geben sie sowie bodenlebende Mikroorganismen das Gas über ihre Atmung ab.

Wie die Arbeitsgruppe von Ben Bond-Lamberty vom Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in College Park (USA) jetzt herausfand, scheint dabei die CO2-Abgabe des Bodens schneller zuzunehmen als die pflanzliche CO2-Bindung. Die Forscher schreiben dieses Ungleichgewicht der verstärkten Aktivität von Mikroorganismen zu, die organisches Material im Boden zersetzen. Sollte sich der Trend fortsetzen, könnte die mikrobielle Atmung die globale Klimaerwärmung weiter vorantreiben, da sie das Treibhausgas CO2 freisetzt, das zuvor Jahrzehnte bis Jahrtausende lang im Boden lagerte ...

Februar 2019

Dieser Artikel ist enthalten in Spektrum der Wissenschaft Februar 2019

