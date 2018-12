Little, S. et al.: Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation for Parkinson’s Disease Demonstrates Reduced Speech Side Effects Compared to Conventional Stimulation in the Acute Setting. In: Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry 87, S. 1388–1389, 2016

Meidahl, A. C. et al.: Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation for Movement Disorders: The Long Road to Clinical Therapy. In: Movement Disorders 32, S. 810–819, 2017

Neumann, W. J. et al.: Long Term Correlation of Subthalamic Beta Band Activity with Motor Impairment in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease. In: Clinical Neurophysiology 128, S. 2286–2291, 2017