Menschwerdung: Der Kunststoff der Neandertaler

Kozowyk, P. et al.: Experimental methods for the Palaeolithic dry distillation of birch bark: implications for the origin and development of Neandertal adhesive technology. Scientific Reports 7, 2017

Rageot, M. et al.: Birch bark tar production: Experimental and biomolecular approaches to the study of a common and widely used prehistoric adhesive. Journal of Archaeological Method and Theory 26, 2019

Schmidt, P. et al.: Birch tar production does not prove Neanderthal behavioral complexity. PNAS 116, 2019