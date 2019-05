Schlafen : Der Wert der Träume

Bulkeley, K.: The meaningful continuities between dreaming and waking: results of a blind analysis of a woman’s 30-year dream journal. Dreaming 28, 2018

Eichenlaub, J.-B. et al.: Incorporation of recent waking-life experiences in dreams correlates with frontal theta activity in REM sleep. Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience 13, 2018

Naiman, R.: Dreamless: the silent epidemic of REM sleep loss. Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences 1406, 2017

Vallat, R. et al.: Characteristics of the memory sources of dreams: a new version of the content-matching paradigm to take mundane and remote memories into account. PloS One 12, 2017