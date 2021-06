Umwelt: Der Preis der Digitalisierung

Camus, B. et al.: Co-simulation of an electrical distribution network and its supervision communication network. 2020 IEEE 17th Annual Consumer Communications & Networking Conference, 2020

Guegan, L. , Orgerie, A.-C.: Estimating the end-to-end energy consumption of low-bandwidth IoT applications for WiFi devices. 2019 IEEE International Conference on Cloud Computing Technology and Science, 2019

Li, Y. et al.: End-to-end energy models for edge cloud-based IoT platforms: Application to data stream analysis in IoT. Future Generation Computer Systems 87, 2018

Raïs,I. et al.: Quantifying the impact of shutdown techniques for energyefficient data centers. Concurrency and Computation: Practice and Experience, 2018