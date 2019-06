Fotografieren: Im Bilder-Rausch

Barasch, A. et al.: Photographic memory: The effects of volitional photo taking on memory for visual and auditory aspects of an experience. Psychological Science 28, 2017

Barasch, A. et al.: How the intention to share can undermine enjoyment: Photo-taking goals and evaluation of experiences. Journal of Consumer Research 44, 2018

Cardwell, B. et al.: Nonprobative photos rapidly lead people to believe claims about their own (and other people’s) pasts. Memory & Cognition 4 , 2016

Diehl, K. et al.: How taking photos increases enjoyment of experiences. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology 111, 2016

Soares, J. S. , Storm, B. C.: Forget in a flash: A further investigation of the photo-taking-impairment effect. Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition 7, 2018

Henkel, L. A.: Point-and-shoot memories: The influence of taking photos on memory for a museum tour. Psychological Science, Band 25, 2014