Erdmond: Aufbruch ins eisige Schattenreich

Lawrence, D. J.: A tale of two poles: Toward understanding the presence, distribution, and origin of volatiles at the polar regions of the Moon and Mercury. Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets 122, 2016

Mandt, K. E. et al.: Exogenic origin for the volatiles sampled by the Lunar CRater Observation and Sensing Satellite impact. Nature Communications 13, 2022

Margot, J. L. et al: Topography of the lunar poles from radar interferometry: A survey of cold trap locations. Science 284, 1999

Zuber, M. T. et al.: Constraints on the volatile distribution within Shackleton crater at the lunar south pole. Nature 486, 2012