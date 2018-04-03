 Direkt zum Inhalt
Ernährung

Ein Tag voller Verlockungen

Warum essen wir so oft, was wir eigentlich gar nicht wollen? Stimmung und Situation beeinflussen in hohem Maß, wie wir uns ernähren – und wie gut es uns schmeckt.
Nanette Ströbele-Benschop
Eine junge Frau beißt in einen Burger und trinkt Cola.
© max-kegfire / Getty Images / iStock (Symbolbild mit Fotomodell) (Ausschnitt)

Es ist 6.30 Uhr, und der Tag beginnt. Während ich die Snacks für den Kindergarten vorbereite, deckt mein Mann den Tisch. Eigentlich habe ich noch gar keinen Hunger – aber das gemeinsame Frühstück ist mir wichtig.

Als Professorin für Ernährungspsychologie beschäftige ich mich fast jeden Tag mit der Frage, wie, wo, mit wem und warum wir was essen. Mich interessiert vor ­allem, welche Faktoren aus der Umwelt unser Essverhalten mitbestimmen. Ich weiß daher viel über die alltäglichen Einflüsse und sollte ihnen gegenüber entsprechend gut gewappnet sein …

5/2018

Dieser Artikel ist enthalten in Gehirn&Geist 5/2018

