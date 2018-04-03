Literaturtipps
Kast, B.: Der Ernährungskompass. Das Fazit aller wissenschaftlichen Studien zum Thema Ernährung. C. Bertelsmann, München 2018
Bas Kast nimmt hunderte, auch einander widersprechende Studien über gesunde Ernährung unter die Lupe.
Spence, C., Piqueras-Fiszman, B.: The Perfect Meal. The Multisensory Science of Food and Dining. John Wiley & Sons, New York 2014
Empfehlenswertes Buch über Alltagsphänomene, die unser Essverhalten steuern
Quellen
Adam, T.C., Epel, E.S.: Stress, Eating and the Reward System. In: Physiology & Behavior 91, S. 449-458, 2007
Birch, L. L.: Effects of Peer Models' Food Choices and Eating Behaviors on Preschoolers' Food Preferences. In: Child Development 51, S. 489-496, 1980
Cruwys, T. et al.: Social Modeling of Eating: A Review of When and Why Social Influence Affects Food Intake and Choice. In: Appetite 86, S. 3-18, 2015
De Castro, J. M., Brewer, E. M.: The Amount Eating in Meals by Humans Is a Power Function of the Number of People Present. In: Physiology and Behavior 51, S. 121-125, 1992
English, L. et al.: Mechanisms of the Portion Size Effect. What is Known and where do we Go from here?. In: Appetite 88, S. 39-49, 2015
Harrar, V. et al.: There's More to Taste in a Coloured Bowl. In: Perception 40, S. 880-882, 2011
Kahn, B. E., Wansink B.: The Influence of Assortment Structure on Perceived Variety and Consumption Quantities. In: Journal of Consumer Research 30, S. 519-533, 2004
Koenigstorfer, J., Baumgartner, H.: The Effect of Fitness Branding on Restrained Eaters’ Food Consumption and Postconsumption Physical Activity. In: Journal of Marketing Research 53, S. 124-138, 2016
Painter, J.E. et al.: How Visibility and Convenience Influence Candy Consumption. In: Appetite 38, S. 237-238, 2002
Piqueras-Fiszman B., Spence C.: Does the Color of the Cup Influence the Consumer's Perception of a Hot Beverage?. In: Journal of Sensory Studies 27, S. 324-331, 2012
Roberts, C.J. et al.: Increases in Weight During Chronic Stress Are Partially Associated with a Switch in Food Choice Towards Increased Carbohydrate and Saturated Fat Intake. In: European Journal of Eating Disorders 22, S. 77-82, 2014
Stroebele-Benschop, N. et al.: Environmental Strategies to Promote Food Intake in Older Adults: A Narrative Review. In: Journal of Nutrition in Gerontology and Geriatrics 35, S. 95-112, 2016
Stroebele-Benschop, N. et al.: First Come, First Served. Does Pouring Sequence Matter for Consumption?. In: Appetite 105, S. 731-736, 2016
Taveras, E. M. et al.: Family Dinner and Adolescent Overweight. In: Obesity 13, S. 900-906, 2005
