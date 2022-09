Komplexität: Auf der Jagd nach unknackbaren Funktionen

Diffie, W., Hellman, M. E.: New Directions in Cryptography. IEEE Transactions on Information Theory 22, 1976

Impagliazzo, R.: A personal view of average-case complexity. Proceedings of Structure in Complexity Theory. 10th Annual IEEE Conference, 1995

Levin, L. A.: One-way functions and pseudorandom generators. Proceedings of the 17th annual ACM symposium on Theory of computing, 1985

Liu, Y., Pass, R.: On One-way Functions and Kolmogorov Complexity. ArXiv: 2009.11514, 2020