Ernährung: Fleisch vom Acker, Gemüse aus dem Tank

Eibl, R. et al.: Cellular agriculture: Opportunities and challenges. Annual Review of Food Science and Technology 12, 2021

Häkkinen, S. T. et al.: Plant cell cultures as food - aspects of sustainability and safety. Plant Cell Reports 39, 2020

Pakseresht, A. et al.: Review of factors affecting consumer acceptance of cultured meat. Appetite 170, 2022

Rischer, H. et al.: Cellular agriculture – industrial biotechnology for food and materials. Current Opinion in Biotechnology 61, 2021

Young Lee, D. et al.: Review of technology and materials for the development of cultured meat. Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition 10.1080/10408398.2022.2063249, 2022