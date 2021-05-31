 Direkt zum Inhalt

Gamification, Serie »Die Zukunft des Lernens«, Teil 2: Zocken statt pauken?

Lernspiele für Schule und Ausbildung liegen im Trend. Doch ist eine »Spielifizierung« des Unterrichts überhaupt sinnvoll? Studien beleuchten die Vor- und Nachteile.
Myriam Schlag
»Oh nein, unser Bus liegen geblieben – Motorschaden! Womöglich kommen wir jetzt nicht mehr rechtzeitig zu der großen Show in Las Vegas«, seufzt Herr Bauer. Seit zwei Wochen ist die Klasse 7a mit ihm unterwegs auf einem Roadtrip quer durch die USA. Die Schülerinnen und Schüler haben schon etliche spektakuläre Orte besucht und gemeinsam Abenteuer erlebt. Jetzt sitzen sie in einem 11 000-Seelen-Städtchen mitten in Texas fest, und Geld für die Reparatur haben sie auch nicht. Aber als sie sich umschauen, entdecken sie, dass »Fredericksburg« ein seltsamer Ort ist: Zahlreiche Straßen, Geschäfte und Restaurants haben deutsche Namen. Laut einem Plakat soll demnächst sogar ein »Oktoberfest« gefeiert werden! Die Einwohner legen Wert auf das Kulturgut ihrer Vorfahren, die einst die Siedlung gründeten. Doch warum sind viele Informationen für Touristen nur in Englisch verfasst? Das würde auch die Bürgermeisterin von Fredericksburg gern ändern. Schnell bilden die Kinder Teams und übersetzen die Texte ins Deutsche, gegen »bucks«, versteht sich: »Je besser eure Arbeit, desto mehr Dollars bekommt ihr dafür. Vielleicht reicht das Geld dann sogar noch für die Big-Apple-Achterbahn in Las Vegas«, hofft Herr Bauer. Fast scheint es, als habe er selbst vergessen, dass die ganze Reise nur in der Vorstellung stattfindet …
Download (Abonnenten)

Kennen Sie schon …

17/2021

Spektrum - Die Woche – 17/2021

Kann der Warp-Antrieb Wirklichkeit werden? Ein Forscher hat neue Ideen zum Reisen durch den Weltraum vorgestellt. Außerdem in dieser »Woche«-Ausgabe: Evolutionstheorie auf dem Prüfstand und das Versprechen der Jugend.

09/2021

Spektrum - Die Woche – 09/2021

Existiert in den äußeren Bereichen des Sonnensystems ein neunter, unsichtbarer Planet? Könnte sein. Doch die Theorie hat nun einen Rückschlag erlitten. Außerdem in dieser Ausgabe: mehr über das digitale Klassenzimmer und das Platt Amendment.

48/2020

Spektrum - Die Woche – 48/2020

Warum es »contact tracing« effektiver machen könnte, Infektionsketten rückwärts zu verfolgen, lesen Sie in dieser Ausgabe. Außerdem: Wie wird die Corona-Warn-App noch besser? Und warum die Ikojts gegen die Windkraft kämpfen.

Lesermeinung

Beitrag schreiben

Wir freuen uns über Ihre Beiträge zu unseren Artikeln und wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Gedankenaustausch auf unseren Seiten! Bitte beachten Sie dabei unsere Kommentarrichtlinien.

Tragen Sie bitte nur Relevantes zum Thema des jeweiligen Artikels vor, und wahren Sie einen respektvollen Umgangston. Die Redaktion behält sich vor, Leserzuschriften nicht zu veröffentlichen und Ihre Kommentare redaktionell zu bearbeiten. Die Leserzuschriften können daher leider nicht immer sofort veröffentlicht werden. Bitte geben Sie einen Namen an und Ihren Zuschriften stets eine aussagekräftige Überschrift, damit bei Onlinediskussionen andere Teilnehmer sich leichter auf Ihre Beiträge beziehen können. Ausgewählte Lesermeinungen können ohne separate Rücksprache auch in unseren gedruckten und digitalen Magazinen veröffentlicht werden. Vielen Dank!

  • Quellen

Bai, S. et al.: Does gamification improve student learning outcome? Evidence from a meta-analysis and synthesis of qualitative data in educational contexts. Educational Research Review 30, 2020

Deci, E. L., & Ryan, R. M.: Die Selbstbestimmungstheorie der Motivation und ihre Bedeutung für die Pädagogik. Zeitschrift für Pädagogik 39, 1993

Deterding, S. et al.: From game design elements to gamefulness: defining gamification. Proceedings of the 15th international academic MindTrek conference: Envisioning future media environments, 2011

Hattie, J., & Timperley, H.: The power of feedback. Review of educational research 77, 2007

Landers, R. N.: Developing a theory of gamified learning: Linking serious games and gamification of learning. Simulation & Gaming 45, 2014

Mekler, E. D. et al.: Towards understanding the effects of individual gamification elements on intrinsic motivation and performance. Computers in Human Behavior 71, 2017

Sailer, M. et al.: How gamification motivates: An experimental study of the effects of specific game design elements on psychological need satisfaction. Computers in Human Behavior 69, 2017

Sailer, M., Homner, L.: The Gamification of Learning: A Meta-analysis. Educational Psychology Review 32, 2020

Sailer, M., Sailer, M.: Gamification of in‐class activities in flipped classroom lectures. British Journal of Educational Technology 52, 2021

Sailer, M. et al.: Potenziale von Gamification—Empirische Befunde zum Einsatz in Schule und Unterricht 115, 2019.

Stansbury, J. A., Earnest, D. R.: Meaningful Gamification in an Industrial/Organizational Psychology Course. Teaching of Psychology 44, 2017

Tolks, D. et al.: Spielerische Ansätze in Prävention und Gesundheitsförderung: Serious Games und Gamification. Bundesgesundheitsblatt - Gesundheitsforschung - Gesundheitsschutz 63, 2020

Artikel zum Thema

Themenkanäle