Embodiment: Mathematik mit Gesten

Mathematik gilt als abstrakt – doch ihr Verständnis wurzelt in körperlichen Erfahrungen. Diese Erkenntnis sollten ­Lehrende an Schule und Universität nutzen.
Christina Krause
3/2021

Dieser Artikel ist enthalten in Gehirn&Geist 3/2021

  • SignEd|Math (Projekt zur Entwicklung einer mathematische Lernumgebung, die den Lernzugang und die Wissensorganisation tauber Lernender berücksichtigt.)

