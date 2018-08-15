Alhadeff, A. L. et al.: A Neural Circuit for the Suppression of Pain by a Competing Need State. In: Cell 173, S. 140-152, 2018

Aponte, Y. et al.: AGRP Neurons Are Sufficient to Orchestrate Feeding Behavior Rapidly and without Training. In: Nature Neuroscience 14, S. 351-355, 2011

Betley, J. N. et al.: Parallel, Redundant Circuit Organization for Homeostatic Control of Feeding Behavior. In: Cell 155, S. 1337-1350, 2013

Campos, C. A. et al.: Encoding of Danger by Parabrachial CGRP Neurons. In: Nature 555, S. 617-622, 2018

Carter, M. E. et al.: Genetic Identification of a Neural Circuit that Suppresses Appetite. In: Nature 503, S. 111-114, 2013

Carus-Cadavieco, M. et al.: Gamma Oscillations Organize Top-Down Signalling to Hypothalamus and Enable Food Seeking. In: Nature 542, S. 232-236, 2017

Chen, Y. et al.: Sensory Detection of Food Rapidly Modulates Arcuate Feeding Circuits. In: Cell 160, S. 829-841, 2015

Gropp, E. et al.: Agouti-Related Peptide-Expressing Neurons Are Mandatory for Feeding. In: Nature Neuroscience 8, S. 1289-1291, 2005

Jennings, J. H. et al.: Visualizing Hypothalamic Network Dynamics for Appetitive and Consummatory Behaviors. In: Cell 160, S. 516-527, 2015

Krashes, M. J. et al.: Rapid versus Delayed Stimulation of Feeding by the Endogenously Released AgRP Neuron Mediators GABA, NPY, and AgRP. In: Cell Metabolism 18, S. 588-595, 2013

Luquet, S. et al.: NPY/AgRP Neurons Are Essential for Feeding in Adult Mice but Can Be Ablated in Neonates. In: Science 310, S. 683-685, 2005

Nieh, E. H. et al.: Decoding Neural Circuits that Control Compulsive Sucrose Seeking. In: Cell 160, S. 528-541, 2015

Saper, C. B., Loewy, A. D.: Efferent Connections of the Parabrachial Nucleus in the Rat. In: Brain Research 197, S. 291-317, 1980

Steculorum, S. M. et al.: AgRP Neurons Control Systemic Insulin Sensitivity via Myostatin Expression in Brown Adipose Tissue. In: Cell 165, S. 125-138, 2016

Sternson, S. M., Eiselt, A.-K.: Three Pillars for the Neural Control of Appetite. In: Annual Reviews of Physiology 79, S. 401-423, 2017