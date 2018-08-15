 Direkt zum Inhalt
Neurowissenschaft

Hunger kontra Schmerz

Eine bestimmte Gruppe von Hirnzellen reguliert, welche der beiden konkurrierenden ­Empfindungen Vorfahrt hat. Eine wichtige Rolle spielt dabei die Art des Schmerzes.
Alexey Ponomarenko und Tatiana Korotkova
Zu den grundlegenden Bedürfnissen des Körpers gehören die regelmäßige Versorgung mit Nährstoffen sowie die Vermeidung von Gewebeschäden. Beide lassen sich aber kaum gleichzeitig befriedigen, da hierfür Verhaltensweisen notwendig sind, die sich in der Regel gegenseitig ausschließen. Wie entscheidet das Gehirn bei Hunger und Schmerz, was in einer bestimmten Situation am dringendsten ist?

Wie die Arbeitsgruppe von Nicholas Betley von der University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia (USA) herausgefunden hat, hängt diese Priorisierung von der Art des Schmerzes ab: Hirnzellen, die das Hungergefühl vermitteln, unterdrücken chronische Beschwerden, wie sie etwa durch Entzündungen entstehen. Ein akuter Schmerz dagegen – der eine unmittelbare Bedrohung signalisiert – dämpft die Aktivität dieser Neurone und stuft damit die Nahrungsaufnahme in der Dringlichkeit herab …

  • Alexey Ponomarenko (Universitätsklinikum Düsseldorf, Institut für Klinische Neurowissenschaften und Medizinische Psychologie )
  • Tatiana Korotkova (Max-Planck-Institut für Stoffwechselforschung, Neuronal Circuits and Behavior Group)

