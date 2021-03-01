Infografik: Wie der Darm die Psyche formt

Cryan, J. F., Dinan, T. G.: Mind-altering microorganisms: the impact of the gut microbiota on brain and behaviour. Nature Reviews Neuroscience 13, 2012

Fülling, C. et al.: Gut microbe to brain signaling: What happens in vagus. Neuron 2019

Morais, L. H. et al.: The gut microbiota–brain axis in behaviour and brain disorders. Nature Reviews Microbiology, 2020

Ramakrishna, C. et al.: Bacteroides fragilis polysaccharide A induces IL-10 secreting B and T cells that prevent viral encephalitis. Nature Communications 10, 2019

Rea, K. et al.: The microbiome: A key regulator of stress and neuroinflammation. Neurobiology of Stress, 2016

Sender, R. et al.: Are we really vastly outnumbered? Revisiting the ratio of bacterial to host cells in humans. Cell 164, 2016

Yong, S. J., et al.: Antidepressive mechanisms of probiotics and their therapeutic potential. Frontiers in Neuroscience, 2020