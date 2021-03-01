 Direkt zum Inhalt
Login erforderlich
Dieser Artikel ist Abonnenten mit Zugriffsrechten für diese Ausgabe frei zugänglich.

Infografik: Wie der Darm die Psyche formt

Unser Darm beherbergt rund 40 Billionen Bakterien – das sind mehr als alle Körperzellen zusammengenommen. Sie helfen nicht nur bei der Verdauung, sondern beeinflussen auch unser Fühlen und Handeln. Wie machen sie das?
Text: Anna von Hopffgarten / Grafik: Martin Müller
Download (Abonnenten)

Kennen Sie schon …

Innere Ruhe - Wege zu mehr Gelassenheit

Spektrum Kompakt – Innere Ruhe - Wege zu mehr Gelassenheit

Gelassen zu bleiben ist schon zu normalen Zeiten manchmal kein leichtes Unterfangen. Aktuell, inmitten einer Pandemie, ist innere Ruhe um so wichtiger und um so schwieriger. Doch es gibt hilfreiche Strategien.

07/2021

Spektrum - Die Woche – 07/2021

Warum brechen Kinder den Kontakt zu ihren Eltern ab? Und wie können diese damit umgehen? Darüber lesen Sie mehr in dieser Ausgabe. Außerdem: Hilberts 13. Problem und ein erfolgreicher falscher Entdecker.

3/2021

Spektrum der Wissenschaft – 3/2021

In dieser Ausgabe widmet sich Spektrum der Wissenschaft den Themen Krieg im Orbit und autonome Waffensysteme. Außerdem im Heft: Covid-19 und Immunabwehr, mit Überlichtgeschwindigkeit durch die Wand sowie Algorithmen: die psychologischen Tricks digitaler Manipulation.

Lesermeinung

Beitrag schreiben

Wir freuen uns über Ihre Beiträge zu unseren Artikeln und wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Gedankenaustausch auf unseren Seiten! Bitte beachten Sie dabei unsere Kommentarrichtlinien.

Tragen Sie bitte nur Relevantes zum Thema des jeweiligen Artikels vor, und wahren Sie einen respektvollen Umgangston. Die Redaktion behält sich vor, Leserzuschriften nicht zu veröffentlichen und Ihre Kommentare redaktionell zu bearbeiten. Die Leserzuschriften können daher leider nicht immer sofort veröffentlicht werden. Bitte geben Sie einen Namen an und Ihren Zuschriften stets eine aussagekräftige Überschrift, damit bei Onlinediskussionen andere Teilnehmer sich leichter auf Ihre Beiträge beziehen können. Ausgewählte Lesermeinungen können ohne separate Rücksprache auch in unseren gedruckten und digitalen Magazinen veröffentlicht werden. Vielen Dank!

  • Quellen

Cryan, J. F., Dinan, T. G.: Mind-altering microorganisms: the impact of the gut microbiota on brain and behaviour. Nature Reviews Neuroscience 13, 2012

Fülling, C. et al.: Gut microbe to brain signaling: What happens in vagus. Neuron 2019

Morais, L. H. et al.: The gut microbiota–brain axis in behaviour and brain disorders. Nature Reviews Microbiology, 2020

Ramakrishna, C. et al.: Bacteroides fragilis polysaccharide A induces IL-10 secreting B and T cells that prevent viral encephalitis. Nature Communications 10, 2019

Rea, K. et al.: The microbiome: A key regulator of stress and neuroinflammation. Neurobiology of Stress, 2016

Sender, R. et al.: Are we really vastly outnumbered? Revisiting the ratio of bacterial to host cells in humans. Cell 164, 2016

Yong, S. J., et al.: Antidepressive mechanisms of probiotics and their therapeutic potential. Frontiers in Neuroscience, 2020

Artikel zum Thema

Themenkanäle