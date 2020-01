Informatik: Form versus Textur

Brendel, W., Bethge, M.: Approximating CNNs with Bag-of-local-Features models works surprisingly well on ImageNet. International Conference on Learning Representations, 2019

Geirhos, R. et al.: ImageNet-trained CNNs are biased towards texture; increasing shape bias improves accuracy and robustness. International Conference on Learning Representations, 2019

Geirhos, R. et al.: Generalisation in humans and deep neural networks. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 2018