Klimawissenschaft: Chronisten der Erdgeschichte

Burke, K. D. et al.: Pliocene and Eocene provide best analogs for near-future climates. PNAS 115, 2018

Halfar, J. et al.: Arctic sea-ice decline archived by multicentury annual-resolution record from crustose coralline algal proxy. PNAS 110, 2013

Marzocchi, A., Jansen, M. F.: Global cooling linked to increased glacial carbon storage via changes in Antarctic sea ice. Nature Geoscience 12, 2019

Neukom, R. et al.: No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods over the preindustrial Common Era. Nature 571, 2019

Thornalley, D. J. R. et al.: Anomalously weak Labrador Sea convection and Atlantic overturning during the past 150 years. Nature 556, 2018

Yan, ,H. et al.: Extreme weather events recorded by daily to hourly resolution biogeochemical proxies of marine giant clam shells. PNAS 117, 2020