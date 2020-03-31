 Direkt zum Inhalt
5/2020

Dieser Artikel ist enthalten in Gehirn&Geist 5/2020

Neuroplastizität - Formbares Gehirn

Spektrum Kompakt – Neuroplastizität - Formbares Gehirn

Was wir erleben und lernen beeinflusst die anatomischen Strukturen unseres Gehirns.

März 2020

Spektrum der Wissenschaft – März 2020

In dieser Ausgabe widmet sich Spektrum der Wissenschaft dem 3-Körperproblem. Außerdem im Heft: Schaltplan fürs Gehirn, der Thermostat der Erde und Schwarzes Loch.

Dossier 1/2020

Gehirn&Geist – Dossier 1/2020: Psyche und Körper

Gute Abwehr: Die geheimnisvolle Verbindung zwischen Immunsystem und Gehirn Wie sie sich gegenseitig stärken • Hypnose: Schmerzen und Ängste bekämpfen • Besser schlafen: Ein Plädoyer für die Winterzeit

