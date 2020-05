Astronomie: Der galaktische Archipel

Carroll-Nellenback, J.: The Fermi paradox and the aurora effect: Exo-civilization settlement, expansion, and steady states. The Astronomical Journal 158, 2019

Cirkovic, M.: The great silence: Science and philosophy of Fermi’s paradox. Oxford University Press, 2018

Finney, B., Jones, E.: Interstellar migration and the human experience. University of California Press, 1985