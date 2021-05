Malediktologie: Fluchen im Dienst der Wissenschaft

Finkelstein, S. R.: Swearing and the brain. Oxford Handbook of Taboo Words and Language, 2018

Jay, T.: The utility and ubiquity of taboo words. Perspectives on Psychological Science 4, 2009

Jay, K., Jay, T.: Taboo word fluency and knowledge of slurs and general pejoratives: Deconstructing the poverty-of-vocabulary myth. Language Sciences 52, 2015

Philipp, M., Lombardo, L.: Hurt feelings and four letter words: Swearing alleviates the pain of social distress. European Journal of Social Psychology 47, 2017

Stephens, R. et al.: Swearing as a response to pain. Neuroreport 20, 2009