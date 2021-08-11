 Direkt zum Inhalt
Login erforderlich
Dieser Artikel ist Abonnenten mit Zugriffsrechten für diese Ausgabe frei zugänglich.

Meeresbiologie: Riffe in schwerer See

Tropische Korallenriffe gelten als stark bedroht. Umweltverschmutzung, Überfischung und nicht zuletzt die Klimakrise setzen ihnen arg zu. Wie lassen sie sich schützen?
Reinhold Leinfelder
Bedrohte Ökosysteme: Die schleichende Versauerung setzt marine Lebensgemeinschaften weltweit unter Stress.Laden...
© vlad61_61 / Fotolia (Ausschnitt)

Tropische Korallenriffe gehören zu den faszinierendsten Ökosystemen unserer Erde. Metaphern wie »Wiege der Evolution«, »Regenwälder der Meere« oder »Städte unter Wasser« beschreiben eine biologische Vielfalt, die in der Tat unseren menschlichen Metropolen in Koopera­tion, Arbeitsteilung und Verdichtung ähneln. Seit mehr als drei Milliarden Jahren existieren einfach strukturierte Mikrobenkalkriffe, so genannte Stromatolithe; seit über 450 Millionen Jahren gibt es korallenreiche Riffe; und paläontologische Daten zeigen uns, dass sich in diesen Biotopen Organismen entwickelten, die dann später ganz andere Regionen besiedelten.

Unsere heutigen tropischen Korallenriffe blicken demnach auf eine lange Evolution zurück. Erst in der jüngeren Erdgeschichte passten sie sich an speziellere Bedingungen an. So gediehen sie im Jura, als sich die Gruppe der Steinkorallen (Scleractinia) zu entfalten begann, teilweise in sehr nährstoffreichen Gewässern; einige Korallen hielten es sogar im Brackwasser aus. Heute dagegen finden wir die riffbildenden Steinkorallen in den Nährstoffwüsten der tropischen Meere, oft weit draußen auf hoher See.

Um sich mit Energie zu versorgen, beherbergen die kleinen Polypen – Korallen gehören zu den Nesseltieren – in ihrem Gewebe einzellige Algen: Zooxanthellen, die einen Teil ihrer Fotosyntheseprodukte wie Zucker und Fette als »Mietzins« abgeben …

Download (Abonnenten)

Kennen Sie schon …

30/2021

Spektrum - Die Woche – 30/2021

Mammutprojekte haben es oft in sich: Wie macht man ganz Deutschland sicher(er) gegen Hochwasser? Was tut man, wenn jemand tausende Satelliten ins All schießen will? Und wozu ist es noch mal gut, die eiszeitliche Mammutsteppe wieder herzustellen? Antworten gibt diese »Woche«.

Natürliche Archive

Spektrum Kompakt – Natürliche Archive

Um einen Blick in die Zukunft zu werfen, helfen Daten aus der Vergangenheit. Dafür nutzen Forschende verschiedene natürliche Archive, von Eisbohrkernen bis hin zu Paläo-DNA. Ebenso vielfältig sind auch die Analysemethoden.

29/2021

Spektrum - Die Woche – 29/2021

Die verheerende Flutkatastrophe wird uns noch lange Zeit beschäftigen. Doch wie ist das Rekordhochwasser überhaupt zu Stande gekommen? Und können sich Überflutungen künftig verhindern lassen? Das erfahren Sie in dieser Woche.

Lesermeinung

Beitrag schreiben

Wir freuen uns über Ihre Beiträge zu unseren Artikeln und wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Gedankenaustausch auf unseren Seiten! Bitte beachten Sie dabei unsere Kommentarrichtlinien.

Tragen Sie bitte nur Relevantes zum Thema des jeweiligen Artikels vor, und wahren Sie einen respektvollen Umgangston. Die Redaktion behält sich vor, Leserzuschriften nicht zu veröffentlichen und Ihre Kommentare redaktionell zu bearbeiten. Die Leserzuschriften können daher leider nicht immer sofort veröffentlicht werden. Bitte geben Sie einen Namen an und Ihren Zuschriften stets eine aussagekräftige Überschrift, damit bei Onlinediskussionen andere Teilnehmer sich leichter auf Ihre Beiträge beziehen können. Ausgewählte Lesermeinungen können ohne separate Rücksprache auch in unseren gedruckten und digitalen Magazinen veröffentlicht werden. Vielen Dank!

  • Quellen
  • Links im Netz

Barshis, D. J. et al.: Genomic basis for coral resilience to climate change. PNAS 110, 2013

Browne, N. et al.: Borneo coral reefs subject to high sediment loads show evidence of resilience to various environmental stressors. PeerJ 10.7717/peerj.7382, 2019

Dietzel, A. et al.: Long-term shifts in the colony size structure of coral populations along the Great Barrier Reef. Proceedings of the Royal Society B 287, 2020

Ferraio, F. et al.: The effectiveness of coral reefs for coastal hazard risk reduction and adaptation. Nature Communications 5, 2014

Greb, L. et al.: Ökologie und Sedimentologie eines rezenten Rampensystems an der Karibikküste von Panamá. Profil 10, 1996

Häussermann, V., Fösterra, G.: Large assemblages of cold-water corals in Chile: a summary of recent findings and potential impacts. Bulletin of Marine Science 81, 2007

Hoegh-Guldberg, O. et al.: Coral reefs under rapid climate change and ocean acidification. Science 318, 2007

Hughes, T. P. et al.: Spatial and temporal patterns of mass bleaching of corals in the Anthropocene. Science 359, 2018

Hughes, T. P. et al.: Ecological memory modifies the cumulative impact of recurrent climate extremes. Nature Climate Change 9, 2019

Hughes, T. P. et al.: Global warming impairs stock-recruitment dynamics of corals. Nature 568, 2019

Kersting, D. K., Linares, C.: Living evidence of a fossil survival strategy raises hope for warming-affected corals. Science Advances 5, 2019

Kersting, D. K. et al.: Interdisciplinary long-term monitoring of a "living fossil": ecology, paleontology and geochemistry meet to assess climate change in the Mediterranean Sea. 1st Meeting of the Iberian Ecological Society & XIV AEET Meeting, Barcelona, 4.-7.2.2019

Krawczyk, H. A. et al.: Coral-based reconstruction of river runoff dynamics influencing Miri-Sibuti Coral Reef National Park, Borneo, Malaysia. Geophysical Research Abstracts 20, 2018

Krawczyk, H. et al.: Corals reveal ENSO-driven synchrony of climate impacts on both terrestrial and marine ecosystems in northern Borneo. Scientific Reports 10, 2020

Krimmer, H.: Netzwerk Korallenriff. Kosmos, 2017

Leão, Z. M. A. N., Kikuchi, R. K. P.: The Abrolhos Reefs of Brazil. In: Seeliger, U., Kjerfve, B. (Hg.): Coastal Marine Ecosystems of Latin America. Springer, 2001

Leinfelder, R. R.: Jurassic Reef Ecosystems. In: Stanley, G. D. Jr. (Hg.): The History and Sedimentology of Ancient Reef Systems. Topics in Geobiology Series 17, Springer, 2001, S. 251-309

Leinfelder, R.: The Future of Reefs in the Anthropocene. Integrated high-resolution stratigraphy as a monitoring, assisting and predictive tool. Geophysical Research Abstracts 20, 2018

Leinfelder, R.: 3.4 Using the state of reefs for Anthropocene stratigraphy: an ecostratigraphic approach. In: Zalasiewicz, J. et al. (Hg.): The Anthropocene as a geological time unit. A guide to the scientific evidence and current debate. Cambridge University Press, 2019, S. 128-136

Leinfelder, R. R., Leão, Z. M.: Increasing reef complexity - decreasing reef flexibility through time, and a unique exception - The evolutionary relic reefs of brazil. 31. International Geological Congress, Rio de Janeiro, 6.-17.8.2000

Leinfelder, R. R., Nose, M.: Increasing complexity - decreasing flexibility. A different perspective of reef evolution through time. Profil 17, 1999

Leinfelder, R. et al.: Riffe - ein faszinierendes Thema für den Schulunterricht. Materialien für die Fächer Biologie, Erdkunde und Geologie. 2. überarbeitete Auflage, 2002

Leinfelder, R. R. et al.: Significance of stromatoporoids in Jurassic reefs and carbonate platforms - concepts and implications. Facies 51, 2005

Leinfelder, R. R. et al. (Hg.): abgetaucht. Begleitbuch zur Sonderausstellung zum Internationalen Jahr des Riffes 2008, Konradin, 2008

Mebs, D.: Gifte im Riff. Toxikologie und Biochemie eines Lebensraumes. Wissenschaftliche Verlagsgesellschaft, 1988

Schuhmacher, H.: Korallenriffe. Ihre Verbreitung, Tierwelt und Ökologie. BLV, 1976

Shamberger, K. E. F. et al.: Diverse coral communities in naturally acidified waters of a Western Pacific reef. Geophysical Research Letters 41, 2014

Skiba, V. et al.: Coral reconstructed Mid-Holocene seasonality in the southwest Caribbean. 5th International Young Earth Scientists (YES) Congress, Berlin, 9.-13.9.2019

Steininger, F., Maronde, D. (Hg.): Städte unter Wasser. 2 Milliarden Jahre. Kleine Senckenberg-Reihe 24, 1997

Voigt, O. et al.: Reconstructing growth parameters in massive Siderastrea siderea corals from different environments across Bahía Almirante, Panama. 5th International Young Earth Scientists (YES) Congress, Berlin, 9.-13.9.2019

Zinke. J. et al.: Multi-trace element sea surface temperature coral reconstruction for the southern Mozambique Channel reveals teleconnections with the tropical Atlantic. Biogeosciences 16, 2019

Artikel zum Thema

Themenkanäle