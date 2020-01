Drogen: LSD zum Frühstück

Fadiman, J.: The Psychedelic Explorer's Guide: Safe, Therapeutic, and Sacred Journeys. Park Street, 2011

Gasser, P. et al.: Safety and efficacy of lysergic acid diethylamide-assisted psychotherapy for anxiety associated with life-threatening diseases. The Journal of nervous and mental disease, 202, 2014

MacLean, K. A., Johnson, M. W., & Griffiths, R. R. (2011). Mystical experiences occasioned by the hallucinogen psilocybin lead to increases in the personality domain of openness. Journal of Psychopharmacology, 2, 2011

Family, N. et al.: Semantic activation in LSD: evidence from picture naming. Language, Cognition and Neuroscience, 31, 2016

Kuypers, K. P. et al.: Microdosing psychedelics: More questions than answers? An overview and suggestions for future research. Journal of Psychopharmacology, 33, 2019

Polito, V., & Stevenson, R. J.: A systematic study of microdosing psychedelics. PloS one, 14, 2019

Prochazkova, L. et al.: Exploring the effect of microdosing psychedelics on creativity in an open-label natural setting. Psychopharmacology, 235, 2018

Yanakieva, S. et al.: The effects of microdose LSD on time perception: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Psychopharmacology, 236, 2019