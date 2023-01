Ernährung: Fischerei im Umbruch

An, D. et al.: Application of computer vision in fish intelligent feeding system – a review. Aquaculture Research 52, 2021

Cashion, T. et al.: Most fish destined for fishmeal production are food-grade fish. Fish and Fisheries 18, 2017

Cubitt, K. F. et al.: Social hierarchies, growth and brain serotonin metabolism in Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) kept under commercial rearing conditions. Physiology and Behaviour 94, 2008

Gray, H. E. et al.: Organic phosphorus removal using an integrated advanced oxidation-ultrafiltration process. Water Research 182, 2020

Wringe, B. F. et al.: Extensive hybridization following a large escape of domesticated Atlantic salmon in the Northwest Atlantic. Communications Biology 1, 2018