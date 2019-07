Nostalgie : Sehnsucht nach gestern

Bonus, J. A: Who I am is not who I was: Temporal comparisons mediate the effect of listening to nostalgic music on well-being. Communication Research 10.1177/0093650218793806, 2018

Dimitriadou, M. et a.l: Applied collective nostalgia and domestic country bias. Journal of Experimental Psychology, 2019

Hepper, E. G. et al.: Pancultural nostalgia: Prototypical conceptions across cultures. Emotion14(1), doi:10.1037/a0036790, 2014

Ismail, S. et al.: Psychological and mnemonic benefits of nostalgia for people with dementia. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, 65, 2018

Martinovic, B. et al.: Collective memory of a dissolved country: Group-based nostalgia and guilt assignment as predictors of interethnic relations between diaspora groups from former Yugoslavia. Journal of Social and Political Psychology 5, 2017

Sedikides, C. et al.: To nostalgize: Mixing memory with affect and desire. Advances in Experimental Social Psychology 51, 2015

Van Tilburg, W. A. et al.: How nostalgia infuses life with meaning: From social connectedness to self‐continuity. European Journal of Social Psychology 49, 2019