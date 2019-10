Open Science: Wege aus der Forschungskrise

Klein, R. A. et al.: Many Labs 2: Investigating variation in replicability across samples and settings. Advances in Methods and Practices in Psychological Science 1, 2018

Open Science Collaboration: Estimating the reproducibility of psychological science. Science 349, 2015

Simmons, J. P. et al.: False-positive psychology: Undisclosed flexibility in data collection and analysis allows presenting anything as significant. Psychological Science 22, 2011