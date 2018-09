Arktis: Auf dünnem Eis

Francis, J. A. et al.: Amplified Arctic Warming and Mid-Latitude Weather: New Perspectives on Emerging Connections. In: WIREs Climate Change 8, e474, 2017

Liu, J. et al.: Has Arctic Sea Ice Loss Contributed to Increased Surface Melting of the Greenland Ice Sheet?

In: Journal of Climate 29, S. 3373-3386, 2016

National Research Council: Arctic Matters: The Global Connection to Changes in the Arctic. National Academic Press, Washington 2015

Overpeck, J. T. et al.: Arctic System on Trajectory to New, Seasonally Ice-Free State. In: EOS 86, S. 309-313, 2005

Union of Concerned Scientists: When Rising Seas Hit Home. Hard Choices Ahead for Hundreds of US Coastal Communities. Cambridge 2017