 Direkt zum Inhalt

Serie: Die Zukunft des Lernens, Teil 1: Das digitale Klassenzimmer

Whiteboard statt Tafel, Tablet statt Heft – die ­Digitalisierung der Schulen schreitet voran. Was gilt es zu beachten, damit Kinder und Jugendliche von den neuen Medien profitieren?
von Frank Luerweg
Torben Schmidt wischt über das Display seines Smartphones und öffnet die »ChatClass«-App. Auf dem Bildschirm tauchen vier verschiedene Sciencefiction-Szenen auf, gefolgt von einer Sprachnachricht. Beim Berühren des Abspielknopfes ertönt eine helle Kinderstimme: »I see a reddish image with an airfield and E.T. looks at me!« Schmidt schaut sich die Abbildungen an und trifft seine Wahl: Die Aussage bezieht sich auf Bild 3. »Correct«, leuchtet auf dem Display die Bestätigung auf. »Now it's your turn. Look at the image below and record an audio that describes what you see.« Er drückt den Aufnahme-Button und spricht: »I see a strange-looking planet, and there's a spaceship flying around.« …
Download (kostenlos)

Kennen Sie schon …

4/2021

Spektrum Gesundheit – 4/2021

Chia, Avocado oder Goji gelten als Superfoods. Dabei stehen heimische Samen und Beeren ihnen in nichts nach. Außerdem in dieser Ausgabe: was gegen chronische Migräne hilft und wieso immer mehr junge Menschen stürzen.

17/2021

Spektrum - Die Woche – 17/2021

Kann der Warp-Antrieb Wirklichkeit werden? Ein Forscher hat neue Ideen zum Reisen durch den Weltraum vorgestellt. Außerdem in dieser »Woche«-Ausgabe: Evolutionstheorie auf dem Prüfstand und das Versprechen der Jugend.

Knochen, Muskeln, Gelenke - Das Gerüst unseres Körpers

Spektrum Kompakt – Knochen, Muskeln, Gelenke - Das Gerüst unseres Körpers

Ohne sie gäbe es keinen Halt und kein Vorwärts: Unser Bewegungsapparat aus Knochen, Muskeln und Gelenken hält uns in Form und in Aktion.

Lesermeinung

Beitrag schreiben

Wir freuen uns über Ihre Beiträge zu unseren Artikeln und wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Gedankenaustausch auf unseren Seiten! Bitte beachten Sie dabei unsere Kommentarrichtlinien.

Tragen Sie bitte nur Relevantes zum Thema des jeweiligen Artikels vor, und wahren Sie einen respektvollen Umgangston. Die Redaktion behält sich vor, Leserzuschriften nicht zu veröffentlichen und Ihre Kommentare redaktionell zu bearbeiten. Die Leserzuschriften können daher leider nicht immer sofort veröffentlicht werden. Bitte geben Sie einen Namen an und Ihren Zuschriften stets eine aussagekräftige Überschrift, damit bei Onlinediskussionen andere Teilnehmer sich leichter auf Ihre Beiträge beziehen können. Ausgewählte Lesermeinungen können ohne separate Rücksprache auch in unseren gedruckten und digitalen Magazinen veröffentlicht werden. Vielen Dank!

  • Literaturtipp und Quellen des Artikels

Zylka, J.: Digitale Schulentwicklung: Das Praxisbuch für Schulleitung und Steuergruppen. Beltz, 2018.Praxisbuch, das Schulen bei der Digitalisierung unterstützt

Allen, M. et al.: Is the pencil mightier than the keyboard? A meta-analysis comparing the method of notetaking outcomes. Southern Communication Journal 85, 2020

Clinton, V.: Reading from paper compared to screens: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Journal of Research in Reading 42, 2019

Hillmayr, D. et al.: The potential of digital tools to enhance mathematics and science learning in secondary schools: A context-specific meta-analysis. Computers & Education 153, 2020

Mayer, C. et al.: Literacy training of kindergarten children with pencil, keyboard or tablet stylus: The inﬂuence of the writing tool on reading and writing performance at the letter and word level. Frontiers in Psychology 10, 2020

Meurers, D.: Scaling up intervention studies to investigate real-life foreign language learning in school. Annual Review of Applied Linguistics 39, 2019

Artikel zum Thema

Themenkanäle