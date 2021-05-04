 Direkt zum Inhalt
Login erforderlich
Dieser Artikel ist Abonnenten mit Zugriffsrechten für diese Ausgabe frei zugänglich.

Gehirn&Geist Infografik: Wieder Sehen dank Neuroprothese

Schäden an der Netzhaut oder am Sehnerv können zu bleibenden Sehstörungen oder gar zur vollständigen Erblindung führen. Bisher gab es für Betroffene kaum Möglichkeiten, einmal verlorenes Augenlicht wiederzuerlangen. Prothesen an verschiedenen Stellen im visuellen System können Abhilfe schaffen.
Grafik: Yousun Koh Text: Michaela Maya-Mrschtik
Download (Abonnenten)

Kennen Sie schon …

Kontrolle und ihr Verlust

Spektrum Kompakt – Kontrolle und ihr Verlust

Manche Menschen verhalten sich im Alltag sehr diszipliniert, andere tun sich eher schwer damit, Verlockungen oder Impulsen zu widerstehen. Gelegentlich kann uns die Kontrolle aber teilweise oder sogar gänzlich entgleiten.

1/2021

Gehirn&Geist – 1/2021

In dieser Ausgabe beschäftigt sich Gehirn&Geist mit den positiven Auswirkungen von Stille. Außerdem im Heft: Stereotype und Umgang mit Vorurteilen – Warum Freunde wichtig sind – Reisekrankheit - Psychotherapie heute.

Künstliche Intelligenz in der Medizin

Spektrum Kompakt – Künstliche Intelligenz in der Medizin

Werden digitale Arzthelfer in Zukunft Krankheiten diagnostizieren und Therapien verordnen?

Lesermeinung

Beitrag schreiben

Wir freuen uns über Ihre Beiträge zu unseren Artikeln und wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Gedankenaustausch auf unseren Seiten! Bitte beachten Sie dabei unsere Kommentarrichtlinien.

Tragen Sie bitte nur Relevantes zum Thema des jeweiligen Artikels vor, und wahren Sie einen respektvollen Umgangston. Die Redaktion behält sich vor, Leserzuschriften nicht zu veröffentlichen und Ihre Kommentare redaktionell zu bearbeiten. Die Leserzuschriften können daher leider nicht immer sofort veröffentlicht werden. Bitte geben Sie einen Namen an und Ihren Zuschriften stets eine aussagekräftige Überschrift, damit bei Onlinediskussionen andere Teilnehmer sich leichter auf Ihre Beiträge beziehen können. Ausgewählte Lesermeinungen können ohne separate Rücksprache auch in unseren gedruckten und digitalen Magazinen veröffentlicht werden. Vielen Dank!

  • Quellen

Ahuja, A.K. et al.: Blind subjects implanted with the Argus II retinal prosthesis are able to improve performance in a spatial-motor task. British Journal of Ophthalmology 95, 2011

Beauchamp, M. S. et al.: Dynamic stimulation of visual cortex produces form vision in sighted and blind humans. Cell 181, 2020

Chen, X. et al.: Shape perception via a high­channel­count neuroprosthesis in monkey visual cortex. Science 370, 2020

Fernández, E. et al.: Toward long­term communication with the brain in the blind by intracortical stimulation: Challenges and future prospects. Frontiers in Neuroscience 14, 2020

Gaillet, V. et al.: Spatially selective activation of the visual cortex via intraneural stimulation of the optic nerve. Nature Biomedical Engineering 4, 2020

Muqit, M.M. et al.: PRIMA subretinal wireless photovoltaic microchip implantation in non-human primate and feline models. PLOS ONE 15, 2020

Pezaris, J.S. und Reid, R.C.: Demonstration of artificial visual percepts generated through thalamic microstimulation. PNAS 104, 2007

Artikel zum Thema

Themenkanäle