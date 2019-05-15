Botanik: So werden Pflanzentriebe dicker

Bar-On, Y. M. et al.: The biomass distribution on Earth. PNAS 115, 2018

Evert, R. F.: Vascular Cambium. In: Evert, R. F.: Esau's Plant Anatomy. Meristems, Cells, and Tissues of the Plant Body: Their Structure, Function, and Development. Third Edition. Wiley, 2006

Greb, T., Lohmann, J. U.: Plant stem cells. Current Biology 26, 2016

Jouannet, V. et al.: (Pro)cambium formation and proliferation: two sides of the same coin? Current Opinion in Plant Biology 23, 2015

Lucas, W. J. et al.: The plant vascular system: evolution, development and functions. Journal of Integrative Plant Biology 55, 2013

Miyashima, S. et al.: Mobile PEAR transcription factors integrate positional cues to prime cambial growth. Nature 565, 2019

Sanio, C. J.: Anatomie der gemeinen Kiefer (Pinus sylvestris L.). Jahrbücher für wissenschaftliche Botanik 9, 1873

Sibout, R. et al.: Flowering as a condition for xylem expansion in Arabidopsis hypocotyl and root. Current Biology 18, 2008

Smetana, O. et al.: High levels of auxin signalling define the stem-cell organizer of the vascular cambium. Nature 565, 2019

Zhang, J. et al.: Arabidopsis as a model for wood formation. Current Opinion in Biotechnology 22, 2011