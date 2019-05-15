 Direkt zum Inhalt
Botanik: So werden Pflanzentriebe dicker

Stammzellen im Kambium von Wurzeln bilden Gefäßgewebe für den Transport von Wasser und Nährstoffen. Ein fein austariertes molekulares System kontrolliert diese Zellen.
Sebastian Wolf und Jan Lohmann
© Smileus / Getty Images / iStock (Ausschnitt)

Ein ausgeklügeltes Gefäßsystem ermöglicht es Pflanzen, Wasser und Nährstoffe bis in die letzten Spitzen zu transportieren. Das erlaubte ihnen, in der Evolution nicht nur das Festland zu erobern, sondern auch an Statur, Umfang und Komplexität erheblich zu wachsen.

Die Zellen, aus denen später das Gefäßgewebe hervorgeht, werden bereits im Embryo angelegt …

Juni 2019

Dieser Artikel ist enthalten in Spektrum der Wissenschaft Juni 2019

