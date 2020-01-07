Kunsttherapie: Malen gegen die inneren Dämonen

Franzen, G. (Hg.): Kunst und seelische Gesundheit. MWV Medizinisch Wissenschaftliche Verlagsgesellschaft , 2009Kaimal, G. et al.: fNIRS assessment of reward perception based on visual self expression: Coloring, doodling and free drawing. In: The Arts in Psychotherapy. 55, S. 85-92. Doi: 10.1016/j.aip.2017.05.004Kaimal, G., Mensinger, J. L., Drass, J. M., Dieterich-Hartwell, R. M.: Art Therapist-Facilitated Open Studio Versus Coloring: Differences in Outcomes of Affect, Stress, Creative Agency, and Self-Efficacy In: Canadian Art Therapy Association Journal, 30, S. 56-68, 2017McCaffrey, R., Liehr, P., Gregersen, T., Nishioka, R.:. Garden walking and art therapy for depression in older adults: a pilot study In: Research in gerontological nursing 4, S. 237-242, 2011Menzen, K. H.:Grundlagen der Kunsttherapie. utb, Stuttgart 2016Meyer, M. L., Hershfield, H. E., Waytz, A. G., Mildner, J. N., & Tamir, D. I.:. Creative expertise is associated with transcending the here and now. In: Journal of personality and social psychology 116, S. 483-494, 2019Pennebaker, J. W., Beall, S. K. (1986). Confronting a traumatic event: toward an understanding of inhibition and disease. In: Journal of abnormal psychology, 95, S. 274, 1986Regev, D., Cohen-Yatziv, L.: Effectiveness of Art Therapy with Adult Clients in 2018–What progress has been made?-A systematic review. In: Frontiers in psychology 9, S. 1531, 2018