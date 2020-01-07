 Direkt zum Inhalt
Login erforderlich
Dieser Artikel ist Abonnenten mit Zugriffsrechten für diese Ausgabe frei zugänglich.

Kunsttherapie: Malen gegen die inneren Dämonen

Vielen Patienten hilft es, wenn sie ihre Gedanken, Gefühle und Erinnerungen kreativ ausdrücken. Doch erst langsam beginnen sich auch Wissenschaftler für die heilsame Wirkung der Kunst zu interessieren.
von Corinna Hartmann
Download (Abonnenten)
2/2020

Dieser Artikel ist enthalten in Gehirn&Geist 2/2020

Kennen Sie schon …

01/2020

Spektrum - Die Woche – 01/2020

In dieser Ausgabe lesen Sie unter anderem über die Änderungen des Früherkennungsprogramms für Gebärmutterhalskrebs, den schwäbischen Dübelkönig Artur Fischer und Rote Schlangensterne, die ohne Augen sehen können.

51/2019

Spektrum - Die Woche – 51/2019

In dieser Ausgabe geht es under anderem um den Start des CHEOPS-Teleskops, den umstrittenen Rorschach-Test und den Frühmensch Homo erectus.

Die 7 Todsünden - Dunkle Facetten unseres Charakters

Spektrum Kompakt – Die 7 Todsünden - Dunkle Facetten unseres Charakters

Stolz, Geiz, Wollust, Zorn, Völlerei, Neid und Trägheit davon sind zentrale Facetten unserer Persönlichkeit - ganz unabhängig davon, ob man an »Todsünden« glaubt oder nicht.

Lesermeinung

Beitrag schreiben

Wir freuen uns über Ihre Beiträge zu unseren Artikeln und wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Gedankenaustausch auf unseren Seiten! Bitte beachten Sie dabei unsere Kommentarrichtlinien.

Tragen Sie bitte nur Relevantes zum Thema des jeweiligen Artikels vor, und wahren Sie einen respektvollen Umgangston. Die Redaktion behält sich vor, Leserzuschriften nicht zu veröffentlichen und Ihre Kommentare redaktionell zu bearbeiten. Die Leserzuschriften können daher leider nicht immer sofort veröffentlicht werden. Bitte geben Sie einen Namen an und Ihren Zuschriften stets eine aussagekräftige Überschrift, damit bei Onlinediskussionen andere Teilnehmer sich leichter auf Ihre Beiträge beziehen können. Ausgewählte Lesermeinungen können ohne separate Rücksprache auch in unseren gedruckten und digitalen Magazinen veröffentlicht werden. Vielen Dank!

  • Infos
Franzen, G. (Hg.): Kunst und seelische Gesundheit. MWV Medizinisch Wissenschaftliche Verlagsgesellschaft , 2009Kaimal, G. et al.: fNIRS assessment of reward perception based on visual self expression: Coloring, doodling and free drawing. In: The Arts in Psychotherapy. 55, S. 85-92. Doi: 10.1016/j.aip.2017.05.004Kaimal, G., Mensinger, J. L., Drass, J. M., Dieterich-Hartwell, R. M.: Art Therapist-Facilitated Open Studio Versus Coloring: Differences in Outcomes of Affect, Stress, Creative Agency, and Self-Efficacy In: Canadian Art Therapy Association Journal, 30, S. 56-68, 2017McCaffrey, R., Liehr, P., Gregersen, T., Nishioka, R.:. Garden walking and art therapy for depression in older adults: a pilot study In: Research in gerontological nursing 4, S. 237-242, 2011Menzen, K. H.:Grundlagen der Kunsttherapie. utb, Stuttgart 2016Meyer, M. L., Hershfield, H. E., Waytz, A. G., Mildner, J. N., & Tamir, D. I.:. Creative expertise is associated with transcending the here and now. In: Journal of personality and social psychology 116, S. 483-494, 2019Pennebaker, J. W., Beall, S. K. (1986). Confronting a traumatic event: toward an understanding of inhibition and disease. In: Journal of abnormal psychology, 95, S. 274, 1986Regev, D., Cohen-Yatziv, L.: Effectiveness of Art Therapy with Adult Clients in 2018–What progress has been made?-A systematic review. In: Frontiers in psychology 9, S. 1531, 2018

Artikel zum Thema

Themenkanäle