Medizin: Wider die Selbstzerstörung

Allegretti, J. R. et al.: Inflammatory bowel disease outcomes following fecal microbiota transplantation for recurrent C. difficile infection. Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 27, 2021

Christiano, A. M. et al.: Alopecia areata is driven by cytotoxic Tlymphocytes and is reversed by JAK inhibition. Nature Medicine 20, 2014

Herold, K. C. et al.: An anti-CD3 antibody, Teplizumab, in relatives at risk for Type 1 Diabetes. New England Journal of Medicine 381, 2019

Payne, A. S. et al.: Reengineering chimeric antigen receptor T cells for targeted therapy of autoimmune disease. Science 353, 2016

Trentin, F. et al.: Effectiveness, tolerability, and safety of Belimumab in patients with refractory SLE: A review of observational clinical-practice-based studies. Clinical Reviews in Allergy and Immunology 54, 2018