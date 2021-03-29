 Direkt zum Inhalt

Serie: Klimawandel und Psyche, Teil 3: Zum Klimaschutz bewegt

Das Wissen und der Wille sind da, allein das Handeln fällt schwer – warum nur? Was uns im Einsatz gegen den Klimawandel motiviert.
Laura Loy

Wann, wenn nicht jetzt? Wo, wenn nicht hier? Wer, wenn nicht wir? Diese Fragen kommen mir stets in den Sinn, sobald ich an die Bewältigung der Klimakrise denke. Umfrageergebnissen zufolge wollen viele Menschen etwas gegen den Klimawandel tun. Aber häufig stellen sie fest, dass sie immer noch nicht damit angefangen haben. Warum ist es so schwer, aktiv zu werden? Zahlreiche Untersuchungen aus der Motivations­psychologie legen nahe, dass es verschiedener Zutaten bedarf, um vom Wollen zum Handeln zu kommen …

Download (Abonnenten)

Kennen Sie schon …

4/2021

Spektrum der Wissenschaft – 4/2021

Was ist ein Teilchen? Spektrum der Wissenschaft behandelt neue Theorien für die Bausteine des Kosmos. Außerdem im Heft: Kann grüne Energie den Klimawandel bremsen? Eine andere Mathematik der Zeit sowie die Antike begann vielleicht früher als gedacht.

Und nun zum Wetter

Spektrum Kompakt – Und nun zum Wetter

Das Wetter ist ein durchaus beliebtes Gesprächsthema - und reicht von der Prognose fürs nächste Wochenende bis hin zum Einfluss des Klimawandels auf die Häufigkeit von Extremereignissen wie Dürrephasen oder Starkregen.

10/2021

Spektrum - Die Woche – 10/2021

Für die einen ist er Giraffenschützer – für die anderen Tierquäler und Betrüger. Doch was geschieht wirklich im Samburu-Nationalreservat? Außerdem in dieser Ausgabe: Warum eine Schnecke sich selbst enthauptet, und ob man sich an Tiefkühlware mit Covid-19 anstecken kann.

Lesermeinung

Beitrag schreiben

Wir freuen uns über Ihre Beiträge zu unseren Artikeln und wünschen Ihnen viel Spaß beim Gedankenaustausch auf unseren Seiten! Bitte beachten Sie dabei unsere Kommentarrichtlinien.

Tragen Sie bitte nur Relevantes zum Thema des jeweiligen Artikels vor, und wahren Sie einen respektvollen Umgangston. Die Redaktion behält sich vor, Leserzuschriften nicht zu veröffentlichen und Ihre Kommentare redaktionell zu bearbeiten. Die Leserzuschriften können daher leider nicht immer sofort veröffentlicht werden. Bitte geben Sie einen Namen an und Ihren Zuschriften stets eine aussagekräftige Überschrift, damit bei Onlinediskussionen andere Teilnehmer sich leichter auf Ihre Beiträge beziehen können. Ausgewählte Lesermeinungen können ohne separate Rücksprache auch in unseren gedruckten und digitalen Magazinen veröffentlicht werden. Vielen Dank!

  • Quellenverzeichnis
  • Links im Netz

Becker, S., Rudolf, C.: Exploring the potential of free cargo-bikesharing for sustainable mobility. GAIA - Ecological Perspectives for Science and Society 27, 2018

Félix, R.et al.: Build it and give ‘em bikes, and they will come: The effects of cycling infrastructure and bike-sharing system in Lisbon. Case Studies on Transport Policy, 8, 2020

Fritsche, I. et al.: A social identity model of pro-environmental action (SIMPEA). Psychological Review 125, 2018

Gifford, R., Comeau, L. A.: Message framing influences perceived climate change competence, engagement, and behavioral intentions. Global Environmental Change, 21, 2011

Hamann, K. R. S., Reese, G.: My influence on the world (of others): Goal efficacy beliefs and efficacy affect predict private, public, and activist pro-environmental behavior. Journal of Social Issues 76, 2020

Johnson-Zawadski, S. et al.: Meta-analytic evidence for a robust and positive association between individuals’ pro-environmental behaviors and their subjective wellbeing. Environmental Research Letters 15, 2020

Jugert, P. et al.: Collective efficacy increases pro-environmental intentions through increasing self-efficacy. Journal of Environmental Psychology 48, 2016

Kasser, T.: Living both well and sustainably: A review of the literature, with some reflections on future research, interventions and policy. Philosophical Transactions. Series A, Mathematical, Physical, and Engineering Sciences 375, 2017

Klöckner, C. A.: A comprehensive model of the psychology of environmental behaviour – a meta-analysis. Global Environmental Change 23, 2013

Klöckner, C. A.: The psychology of pro-environmental communication: Beyond standard information strategies. Palgrave Macmillan UK, 2015

Landmann, H., Rohmann, A.: Being moved by protest: Collective efficacy beliefs and injustice appraisals enhance collective action intentions for forest protection via positive and negative emotions. In: Journal of Environmental Psychology 71, 2020

Locke, E. A.,Latham, G. P.: Building a practically useful theory of goal setting and task motivation: A 35-year odyssey. American Psychologist, 57, 2002

Loy, L. S., Reese, G.:: Hype and hope? Mind-body practice predicts pro-environmental engagement through global identity. Journal of Environmental Psychology 66, 2019

Loy, L. S. et al.: Global citizens – global jet setters? The relation between global identity, sufficiency orientation, travelling, and a socio-ecological transformation of the mobility system. Frontiers in Psychology 74, 2021

Loy, L. S. etal.: Supporting sustainable food consumption: Mental Contrasting with Implementation Intentions (MCII) aligns intentions and behavior. Frontiers in Psychology 7, 2016

Mackay, C. M.L., Schmitt, M. T.: Do people who feel connected to nature do more to protect it? A meta-analysis. Journal of Environmental Psychology, 65, 2019

Oettingen, G. et al: Regulating goal pursuit through mental contrasting with implementation intentions. In: Locke, E.A., Latham, G.P. (Eds.): New developments in goal setting and task performance, S. 523–548. Routledge/Taylor & Francis Group, 2013

O’Neill, S. J., Nicholson-Cole, S.: “Fear won't do it”: Promoting positive engagement with climate change through visual and iconic representations. In: Science Communication 30, 2009

Oettingen, G. et al.: Regulating goal pursuit through mental contrasting with implementation intentions. In E. A. Locke & G. P. Latham (Eds.), New developments in goal setting and task performance (S. 523–548). Routledge/Taylor & Francis Group, 2013

Ojala, M.: Hope in the face of climate change: Associations with environmental engagement and student perceptions of teachers’ emotion communication style and future orientation. The Journal of Environmental Education, 46, 2015

Pahl, S., Bauer, J.: Overcoming the distance: Perspective taking with future humans improves environmental engagement. Environment and Behavior 45,2013

Rees, J. H. et al.: Guilty conscience: motivating pro-environmental behavior by inducing negative moral emotions. Climatic Change, 130, 2015

Römpke, A.-K., et al.: Get together, feel together, act together: International personal contact increases identification with humanity and global collective action. Journal of Theoretical Social Psychology 3, 2019

Spence, A., et al.: Framing and communicating climate change: The effects of distance and outcome frame manipulations. Global Environmental Change 20, 2010

Stern, P. C.: New environmental theories: Toward a coherent theory of environmentally significant behavior. Journal of Social Issues, 56, 2000

Tobler, C. et al.: Consumers’ knowledge about climate change. Climatic Change 114, 2012

UBA. (2019). Umweltbewusstsein in Deutschland 2018 [Environmental awareness in Germany 2018]. Dessau-Roßlau. Umweltbundesamt, 2019

Wahnbaeck, C.: Das können Sie persönlich gegen den Klimawandel tun. Spiegel Online, 2018.

Wallis, H., Loy, L. S.: What drives pro-environmental activism of young people? A survey study on the Fridays for Future movement. Journal of Environmental Psychology (eingereicht)

Zhao, H. et al.: Relation between awe and environmentalism: The role of social dominance orientation. Frontiers in Psychology 9, 2018

Bücher

Hamann, K. et al: Psychologie im Umweltschutz – Handbuch zur Förderung nachhaltigen Handelns. Oekom, 2016.

Deutschsprachiges Standardwerk für alle, die Umweltprojekte wirksamer gestalten möchten; Download unter www.wandel-werk.org

Harré, N.: Psychology for a better world: Working with people to save the planet. Auckland University Press, 2018.

Wissenschaftlich fundierte Informationen praxisnah vermittelt

  • CO2-Fußabdruck (Bietet einen CO2-Rechner für Privatpersonen und Unternehmen sowie Hilfe beim Entwickeln einer Klimaschutzstrategie.)
  • Die WOOP-Strategie (Stellt die Motivationsstrategie WOOP vor, mit Anleitungen zum Download sowie einer App.)

Artikel zum Thema

Themenkanäle