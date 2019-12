Dick durch Schlafmangel

Chen, X. et al.: Is sleep duration associated with childhood obesity? A systematic review and meta‐analysis. Obesity 16, 2008

Fatima, Y. et al.: Longitudinal impact of sleep on overweight and obesity in children and adolescents: A systematic review and bias‐adjusted meta‐analysis. Obesity Reviews 16, 2015

Greer, S. M. et al.: The impact of sleep deprivation on food desire in the human brain. Nature Communications 4, 2013

Markwald, R. R. et al.: Impact of insufficient sleep on total daily energy expenditure, food intake, and weight gain. PNAS 110, 2013

McEown, K. et al.: Chemogenetic inhibition of the medial prefrontal cortex reverses the effects of REM sleep loss on sucrose consumption. eLife 5, 2016

St-Onge, M. P. et al.: Sleep restriction increases the neuronal response to unhealthy food in normal-weight individuals. International Journal of Obesity 38, 2013