Selbsterkenntnis

10 Dinge, die Sie über sich wissen sollten

Viele psychologische Studien widmeten sich der Frage, wie wir uns ein Bild unseres eigenen Ichs machen. Sie zeigen, wie ­schwierig es ist, sich selbst zu verstehen - und wie man diesem Ziel dennoch näher kommt.
von Steve Ayan
Ein Mann blickt nach oben.
1. Ihr Blick auf sich selbst ist verzerrt

Ihr Ich liegt vor Ihnen wie ein offenes Buch. Sie müssen nur hinsehen, um darin zu lesen. Was Sie als Person ausmacht, was Sie mögen und was nicht, was Sie gut können, was Sie hoffen oder fürchten, offenbart sich Ihnen ganz unmittelbar. So verbreitet diese Vorstellung ist – sie ist höchstwahrscheinlich falsch! Denn laut Psychologen haben wir keinen privilegierten Zugang zum eigenen Ich. Wenn wir uns selbst betrachten, stochern wir vielmehr genauso im Nebel wie bei einem Fremden.

Die Persönlichkeitsforscherin Emily Pronin von der Princeton University bezeichnet das als Introspektionsillusion. Unsere subjektive Innenschau ist verzerrt, doch davon bemerken wir nichts. Die Folge: Unser Selbstbild hat mit unserem realen Handeln oft erstaunlich wenig zu tun. So können wir zum Beispiel bei Eiseskälte an einem Obdachlosen vorübergehen und zugleich überzeugt sein, wir seien mitfühlend und großzügig …

4/2018

Dieser Artikel ist enthalten in Gehirn&Geist 4/2018

