Müdigkeit

Risiko Schlafmangel

Manchen Menschen machen ein paar kurze Nächte wenig aus. Andere dagegen sind schlecht gelaunt und können sich kaum konzentrieren. Was bei Schlafentzug im Gehirn passiert und warum wir so unterschiedlich darauf reagieren.
David und Eva-Maria Elmenhorst
An einem Häuserblock ist nur ein einziges Fenster erleuchtet.
Es ist noch früh am Morgen, als wir das Schlaflabor betreten. Draußen dämmert es erst, und hier drin ist es nicht viel heller. Die Beleuchtung liefert kaum 100 Lux – keine Chance, damit die Müdigkeit zu vertreiben. Gleich werden wir unsere Probandin wecken, deren Hirnströme wir während der Nacht per EEG aufgezeichnet haben. Sarah S.* durfte nun die fünfte Nacht in Folge nur fünf Stunden schlafen. Müde ist sie und nicht sonderlich gesprächig. Bevor sie aufsteht, legen wir ihr noch einen venösen Zugang für die Blutabnahme. Ein Becher Zuckerlösung ist heute ihr Frühstück. Dann berichtet Sarah uns, wie sie ihren Schlaf selbst empfunden hat. "Das Einschlafen am Abend ging nach den vier kurzen Nächten ganz schnell", erzählt sie. "Aber danach weiß ich bis zum Wecken eigentlich gar nichts mehr. Ich glaube, ich bin kein einziges Mal aufgewacht." Die Studentin nimmt an unserer Schlaflaborstudie im :envihab (nach englisch: environmental habitat) des Deutschen Zentrums für Luft- und Raumfahrt in Köln teil. Zusammen mit dem Forschungszentrum Jülich untersuchen wir dort die direkten Auswirkungen von chronischem Schlafmangel …

*Name geändert

6/2018

Dieser Artikel ist enthalten in Gehirn&Geist 6/2018

