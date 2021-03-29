Sozialpsychologie: Wer traut wem?

Barefoot, J. C. et al: Trust, health, and longevity. Journal of Behavioral Medicine 21, 1998 Stavrova, O., Ehlebracht, D.: Cynical beliefs about human nature and income: Longitudinal and cross-cultural analyses. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology 110, 2016 Thielmann, I., Hilbig, B. E.: Trust in me, trust in you: A social projection account of the link between personality, cooperativeness, and trustworthiness expectations. Journal of Research in Personality 50, 2014 Weiss, A. et al.: Trust in everyday life. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 2021 (im Druck)