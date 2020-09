QuellenBriker, R. et al.: Hurry up! The role of supervisors’ time urgency and self-perceived status for autocratic leadership and subordinates’ well-being. Personnel Psychology 10.1111/peps.12400, 2020Mazzola, J. J., Disselhorst, R.: Should we be »challenging« employees? A critical review and meta-analysis of the challenge-hindrance model of stress. Journal of Organizational Behavior 40, 2019Pfeffer, J., Carney, D. R.: The economic evaluation of time can cause stress. Academy of Management Discoveries 4, 2018 Whillans, A. V. et al.: Buying time promotes happiness. PNAS 114, 2017