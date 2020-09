Entwicklung: Meinst du das wirklich?

Baron-Cohen, S., Leslie, A. M., & Frith, U.: Does the autistic child have a “theory of mind”. Cognition, 21, 1985

Channon, S., Pellijeff, A., & Rule, A.: Social cognition after head injury: Sarcasm and theory of mind. Brain and Language, 93, 2005

Harris, M., & Pexman, P. M.: Children's perceptions of the social functions of verbal irony. Discourse Processes, 36, 2003

Huang, L., Gino, F., & Galinsky, A. D.: The highest form of intelligence: Sarcasm increases creativity for both expressers and recipients. Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes 131, 2015

Keltner, D. et al.: Just Teasing: A Conceptual Analysis and Empirical Review. Psychological Bulletin 127, 2001

Rothermich, K., & Pell, M. D.: Introducing RISC: A new video inventory for testing social perception. PloS one 10, 2015v

Rothermich, K., Caivano, O., Knoll, L. J., & Talwar, V. (2019). Do They Really Mean It? Children’s Inference of Speaker Intentions and the Role of Age and Gender. Language and Speech 10.1177/0023830919878742, 2019

Warneken, F., & Orlins, E.: Children tell white lies to make others feel better. British Journal of Developmental Psychology, 33, 2015